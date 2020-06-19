Huntsville Animal Services waives adoption fees on most dogs for rest of June

🐵🙈🙉🙊It’s Monkey A517777! 🙊🙉🙈🐵 Monkey is a medium white and tan mix who seems happy and social. He is a young neutered male. (Photo courtesy Huntsville Animal Services)

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Animal Services has waived adoption fees on most dogs for the rest of June.

The animal shelter says the dogs up for adoption come in all shapes and sizes, just like the tie dye shirts they’re wearing throughout the month.

There are some restrictions on the number of people allowed in the shelter at one time, but the shelter is open for the public to pick out a canine companion.

The shelter is open Tuesday from 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m., and Saturday from 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Visit the shelter at 4950 Triana Boulevard, call them at (256) 883-3782 or visit the shelter on Facebook or the web.