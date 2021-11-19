Huntsville Animal Services to host pet supply drive on Saturday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Huntsville Animal Services (HAS) will host a pet supply drive called “Bones for the Holidays” on Saturday.

The drive is looking for several items for pets ahead of the holiday season, including Kong dog toys, pet collars, canned dog food, chew toys, treats for cats and dogs, Nylon dog leashes, cat litter, and laundry detergent.

The event begins at 10 a.m. and ends at 2 p.m. on November 20 at the shelter at 4950 Triana Boulevard in Huntsville.

Those interested in donating can drive through the HAS parking lot to drop off items.

HAS will also be accepting donations next week, though they are closed for the Thanksgiving holidays from November 25-27.