HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Huntsville Animal Services (HAS) is asking citizens to take home a purring new friend in honor of International Cat Day on March 2.

The annually celebrated day recognizes the need for adoptions for homeless cats and kittens. HAS Director Dr. Karen Sheppard said it’s also a chance to remind people to spay or neuter their feline friends.

“We’re fortunate to have so few cats, but we know that will change in the months ahead,” Sheppard said. “That’s why it’s so important for people to spay and neuter kittens to keep the population down.”

Sheppard said “kitten season,” the most common time to take in kittens and cats is late spring to early fall. Last year, HAS took in just over 2,300 cats with more than 2,200 of them adopted, taken to rescue groups, or reclaimed by an owner.

Adult cats are available for adoption from HAS for $35, while kittens are $ 50. Each pet comes vaccinated, spayed or neutered, and microchipped. New pet owners will also receive a bag of pet food and a city license.

For a list of available HAS pets, click here.