HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Huntsville Animal Services staff say their anxiety levels are high right now as they’re fast-approaching full capacity at the facility.

Dr. Karen Sheppard, Huntsville Animal Services Director, says “It’s been a tough summer and it just continues all through this month, possibly no end in sight.”

Dr. Sheppard told News 19 there are more strays than usual, and adoptions have been sluggish.

“It’s math – the number coming in has to match the number going out,” she added.

Huntsville Animal Services is an open admission shelter, so without adoptions, Dr. Sheppard says they’ll have to euthanize incoming strays.

“I mean it’s tough. It affects us psychologically, it affects us morally, [and] it affects our values – how we feel about ourselves and our jobs. When you have to start euthanizing animals just because they’re not getting adopted,” she stated.

Here’s where you can step in to help.

The shelter wants you to consider adopting, not shopping for your new pet. You can also invite a pet into your home for a sleepover through their fostering program.

“We allow people to foster them and get to know them for a few weeks and see if it’s a good fit. If it isn’t a good fit, when they bring them back, we say bring pictures and let’s do a write-up and it usually helps them find a new home immediately,” replied Dr. Sheppard.

If you’d like more information on the adoption or fostering process, visit this link.