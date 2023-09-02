HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – The Huntsville Animal Shelter (HAS) is asking for donations in honor of the late “The Price is Right” host and animal rights advocate Bob Barker.

Barker, who was 99 when he passed in August, was a champion of animal rights. Outside the world of television, he had created and funded the DJ&T Foundation, which helped animals across the country for many years.

His sign-off phrase on the show was even “This is Bob Barker reminding you to help control the pet population – have your pets spayed or neutered.”

“Larger-than-life celebrities like Bob Barker used their fame, wealth and time for the good of animals across the world,” said Dr. Karen Sheppard, Director of HAS. “We’re blessed with a giving community and look forward to using these funds to save more and more pet lives in Huntsville.”

The HAS Foundation allows those who donate to directly impact the care of a shelter animal. By donating, you will directly benefit the animals’ medical services, procedures and medications.

However, there are other forms of donations, which include toys, leashes, treats, and even your time through volunteering.

Donations in honor of Barker will solely benefit spay/neuter efforts at the shelter. You can learn more about the Huntsville Animal Services Foundation here.