Huntsville Animal Services offering low adoption rates this week

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Huntsville Animal Services are offering discounted adoption rates this week as kennels across the city are “stuffed” ahead of the Thanksgiving holidays.

According to a news release from the shelter, through November 20, adult pets can be adopted for as little as $10, while puppies and kittens are available for as little as $50. Some exclusions apply to this deal.

Each pet comes spayed or neutered, vaccinated, microchipped, a city license, and a free bag of pet food.

“Families are often home during the holidays and it’s a great time to help ease an animal’s stress, even if it’s just for a short while,” said HAS Director Dr. Karen Sheppard, in reference to the shelter’s foster program.

“During a holiday, the dogs’ personalities and behaviors are noted, plus they get some great sleep,” Sheppard continued. “When they return, they are usually verified as housebroken, well-behaved, good with kids and good with other dogs. This information is invaluable in pairing them with an individual or family.”

