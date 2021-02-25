Huntsville Animal Services offering $5 pet adoption special

HUNTSVILLE, AL – Looking for a new best friend? Look no further than Huntsville Animal Services! HAS is offering a $5 adoption fee special on all dogs and cats February 26-27.

The $5 fee includes shots, spay/neuter surgery, microchip, and a City license. Some pets may be exempt from the special.

Don’t miss out on this fantastic opportunity. If you’re unable to adopt a pet, please consider fostering an animal through the Shelter’s foster programs.

Located on 4950 Triana Boulevard, HAS will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

To learn more, call 256-883-3783, visit HuntsvilleAL.gov/Animal or check them out on Facebook.