HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Huntsville Animal Services (HAS) is offering lower adoption fees and pushing their fostering program ahead of the busy holiday season.

According to a news release, the shelter is overflowing with a “growing number of at-risk animals.” To address the issue, HAS is slashing adoption fees to $35 for most adult dogs and cats and $50 for puppies and kittens.

The shelter says each available pet comes vaccinated, spayed or neutered, microchipped, a City license, and a free bag of pet food.

If you can’t adopt a pet, HAS Director Karen Sheppard says the shelter offers a “sleepover” program.

“[It] is a great way to host a pet while getting to know its positive qualities,” she said. “Taking an animal out of a shelter situation can greatly improve its mental and emotional health. When foster parents provide photos and key information about the animal, it can also improve its chances of being adopted.”

The shelter is located at 4950 Triana Blvd. in Huntsville. Contact them at 256-883-3782 or see a list of available pets at huntsvilleal.gov/animal.