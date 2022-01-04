Huntsville Animal Services encourages donations in honor of Betty White

Angie Banicki, left, introduces her dog Betty White to actress Betty White at an event celebrating over 400 “shop adoptions” at L.A. Love & Leashes in Los Angeles on Monday Dec. 3, 2012. The charity is challenging Angelenos to get as many pets as possible homes for the holidays. (Photo by John Shearer/ Invision for L.A. Love & Leashes/AP Images)

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Betty White fans across the nation are coming together to mourn her passing and help their local communities in the #BettyWhiteChallenge. White died on New Year’s Eve at age 99.

She was a philanthropist, particularly when it came to animal rights causes. She donated her time and resources to American Humane, Greater Los Angeles Zoo Association and Guide Dogs for the Blind. Other causes included the Endangered Wolf Center and BraveHearts Therapeutic Riding and Educational Center.

Animal rights groups, including the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA), paid tribute to White this week, praising her tireless commitment to animal welfare.

Huntsville Animal Services (HAS) asked the community to consider donating to the shelter to honor the beloved actress’ memory.

“Whenever you have a publicly revered figure like Betty White lending her time to those causes, it really underscores our mission of providing care and finding loving homes for our animals,” said Dr. Karen Sheppard, director of HAS. “We are blessed with a giving community, but we can never have too many volunteers or enough supplies.”

Huntsville Animal Services has a nonprofit foundation for anyone wanting to donate money or supplies. Visit their website to learn more.