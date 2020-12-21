Huntsville Animal Services discounting adoption fees to help furry friends go home for the holidays

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – From December 21-31, Huntsville Animal Services will be reducing adoption fees to help furry friends find their forever home this season.

For $5 or $10, you can find a forever friend and take them home.

Of course, if you can’t adopt a dog – there’s another option: fostering.

Hosting a dog for a Holiday Foster Sleepover will give dogs a break from the shelter and give shelter staff valuable information about the dog’s behavior and preferences, helping complete the dog’s profile for a future adoption.

Dogs and cats up for adoption can be found on the HAS website.

The adoption fee includes all vaccinations (including rabies), a microchip, city license tag, spay or neuter surgery, and a free bag of pet food while supplies last.

The shelter is open, but with reduced capacity.

Hours are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday and Wednesday-Friday, Tuesday from 9 a.m.-6 p.m., and Saturday from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Hours may vary due to holidays, so be sure to visit the HAS Facebook page for the latest information.