Huntsville Animal Services celebrates St. Patrick’s Day with free adoption special

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – You don’t need a four-leaf clover or the luck of the Irish to be a shelter pet’s Lucky Charm. Huntsville Animal Services is celebrating St. Patrick’s Day by offering FREE adoptions for most of its dogs and cats from March 9 – 21.

During the Lucky Charm free pet adoption special, you’ll discover pets of every personality, shape, size, and color. Adopted pets will be spayed or neutered, microchipped and vaccinated.

The Animal Shelter is located at 4950 Triana Boulevard and is open for business Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Call (256)883-3782, visit HuntsvilleAL.gov/Animal or check them out on Facebook for more information.