Huntsville Animal Services ‘barking’ at the seams

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Animal Services is full of animals and is looking to find them forever homes. The week of June 14, the adoption fee for dogs has been dropped to just $10.

News 19 went and visited with some of the dogs at the shelter Monday afternoon. They were full of energy and loved all the attention. Many tongues and tails were wagging.

There are dogs of all ages, sizes, colors, and some that have been at HAS for a long time. These animals need the community’s support.

Animal Services Director Karen Hill Sheppard said the adoption fee covers the animals’, vaccinations, spay/neuter surgery, microchip, a City license, and a free bag of dog food. There are some exemptions to the $10 fee.

Those looking to adopt a new member into their family can visit the shelter and meet the animals or they can view the animals up for adoption here.

Huntsville Animal Services is located at 4950 Triana Boulevard and is open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Saturday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Those with questions can call 256-883-3783.