HUNTSVILLE, Ala.. — We know it’s back-to-school week for many, but Huntsville Animal Services needs the community’s help!

They had 10 owner-surrenders, along with the 5-15 ‘regular strays’ just on Saturday alone, according to their Facebook page.

They are officially at ‘full capacity’ with cats and dogs. If you’ve been looking for a furry friend, or have the ability to foster, now is the time!

If interested, a list of all of the animals available can be found on their website here.