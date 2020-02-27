Huntsville Animal Services at capacity, offering free dog adoptions, asking for foster and photography help

HUNTSVILLE, AL – Huntsville Animal Services is at capacity with too many dogs housed in the kennels. Shelter staff said they are looking for people who are willing to help with adoptions, fostering, and photographing pets to encourage adoptions.

There are so many different personalities, shapes, sizes, and colors of dogs to choose from at the shelter. The adoption fee during this “Shelter at Capacity” period is free for most dogs.

For those looking to adopt a pet, the shelter is filled with dogs needing a home. For those who cannot adopt but love animals, this is is a wonderful opportunity to provide temporary help by fostering a pet at home for a few days. Off-site housing provides the pet with much-needed relief from the stress of an overburdened shelter.

Another way to help Animal Services is to bring a camera and take photographs of adoptable pets. Much like online dating apps, the shelter pets have online profiles that need photos and stories to capture the attention of a new best friend. The shelter is looking for volunteers who are willing to take photos and write short informative stories that show off the dog’s personality. The profiles are posted to the Animal Services Facebook page, giving the pet a much better chance of being adopted.

The shelter is located at 4950 Triana Boulevard, and visiting hours are Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Call 256-883-3782, visit HuntsvilleAL.gov/Animal or check them out on Facebook.