Huntsville and Madison Hospitals offer online breastfeeding classes

MADISON, Ala. -- Huntsville Hospital and Madison Hospital filmed breastfeeding classes to be posted online to help soon-to-be moms get educated before giving birth.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, much of daily life has come to a halt, but childbirth won't stop, and mothers still need help.

The Centers for Disease Control and World Health Organization recommend people continue social distancing by stay 6 feet apart. This is why Huntsville and Madison Hospital have moved their free breastfeeding classes online. They say it's all in an effort to help soon-to-be moms feel prepared, even during a pandemic.

Madison Hospital nurse and certified lactation consultant Kristine Taff says education is one of the most important ways new moms can feel prepared.

“People ask, ‘How can I prepare for my birth?’ And so education is so important, so these online links, calling us, texting us, taking a tour online, all of these virtual links are going to help you have the birth that you want," said Taff.

Along with the online classes, the hospitals have an online breastfeeding moms' groups which provide ongoing support from Certified Lactation Consultants, answers to questions and solutions to common problems, weight checks with infant scales, and connections with other new moms who are also meeting their goals.

The online link to sign up for the classes are not yet available. For more information, call (256) 265-7296.