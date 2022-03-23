HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Despite making up nearly half of the US workforce, women only represent 27% of science, technology, engineering and math employees, according to the US Census. But a group of Huntsville High School students are hoping to change that one robot at a time.

The “Nerdettes” are a STEM-based, all-girl robotics team consisting of six students from Huntsville High School and St John Paul II Catholic High School.

The team is now heading to the first-ever Tech Challenge World Championship in April.

The competition is for middle and high school students who design and build their own robots. The Nerdettes will represent Alabama – as the only team from the state to qualify.

The group was formed eight years ago. At the time, some of the founding members were on a robotics team with boys, but they decided it was time to separate and build an all-girl team.

Now, not only do the Nerdettes build their own robots, but they also work with younger girls who are interested in STEM to show them anyone can be part of this industry.

“I would like to help with younger girls and let them know it’s a fun field,” said Junior Megan Quinn. “It’s a fun field – it’s not a boring field. I mean, every field has boring moments, but it can be really fun if they really set their mind to it and be a woman in STEM.”

More than 160 teams are set to compete at the challenge in Houston.

The girls told News 19 they’re not only excited to compete but to also meet other empowering young women in STEM.