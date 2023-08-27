HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Huntsville International Airport (HIA) and Carnegie Visual Arts Center have announced a new art exhibit at the Airport Artway.

HIA said the new installation will feature art from Sonay Clemons also known as the “Alabama Art Lady.” Clemons’ works have previously been featured around the Rocket City. In 2020 Clemons painted the Pride of the Parkway Mural for the Parkway Place Mall and in 2022 she provided the poster artwork for that year’s edition of the Panoply Art Festival.

In celebration of the new installation, HIA said it will host a a reception on August 29 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Artway located on level 2 of the airport. The airport said the reception will feature live music from local artist Matt Prater along with giving attendees a chance to hear a talk from Clemons.

HIA said on top of discussing her new piece Clemons will also be discussing her work with Pictures of Hope, an arts program she developed for people in Jackson County Family and Drug Courts. In addition to Clemons’ Gallery show, the airport said that selections made through Pictures of Hope will be displayed in the Breezeway Gallery.

A spokesperson for the airport describes Prater as “a soulful storyteller with country, folk, honkytonk, rock and roots musical influences.” His performance which will feature his original music will be part of the kick-off for Huntsville Music Month at the airport.

The reception is free and open to the public and refreshments with be served.

The airport’s micro gallery is a collaboration with Carnegie Visual Arts Center in Decatur and features regional and local artists that rotate quarterly.