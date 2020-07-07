Huntsville Actor wins national Broadway competition

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A Huntsville actor is getting recognition in a national Broadway competition.

Monday, Willem Butler was announced as the national college winner in the Broadwayworld.com competition “Broadway’s Next On Stage.”

The six week, six-round competition featured high school and college musical theatre actors. Hundreds of acting students across the country sent in auditions to a panel of experienced Broadway actors.

Butler made it to the final four and won.

He’s a Grissom High graduate and a junior at Elon University, majoring in Musical Theatre.

In addition to regional theatre companies around the country, and at Elon, he has performed locally in dozens of lead roles for:

Huntsville Community Chorus

Independent Musical Productions

Lyrique Music Productions

Fantasy Playhouse

Academy for Academics and Arts (AAA)

Grissom Fine Arts