Huntsville Actor wins national Broadway competition

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A Huntsville actor is getting recognition in a national Broadway competition.
Monday, Willem Butler was announced as the national college winner in the Broadwayworld.com competition “Broadway’s Next On Stage.”
The six week, six-round competition featured high school and college musical theatre actors. Hundreds of acting students across the country sent in auditions to a panel of experienced Broadway actors.
Butler made it to the final four and won.
He’s a Grissom High graduate and a junior at Elon University, majoring in Musical Theatre.
In addition to regional theatre companies around the country, and at Elon, he has performed locally in dozens of lead roles for:
- Huntsville Community Chorus
- Independent Musical Productions
- Lyrique Music Productions
- Fantasy Playhouse
- Academy for Academics and Arts (AAA)
- Grissom Fine Arts