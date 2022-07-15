HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – The Huntsvegas Tattoo Expo brought tattoo artists and lovers all over the country to Huntsville’s Von Braun Civic Center.

The three-day expo is all about ink, talent and tattoos as artists compete for a series of awards, like testing color skills, technique and creativity. One person will even take home the title of “Worst Tattoo.” Seminars are available to artists to enhance their craft.

Event organizer Errick Long decided to bring a new style of expo to Huntsville after being inspired by conventions he visited.



“I gathered a little bit of everything from a couple of expos and said, ‘hey, this would be cool to bring back to the city of Huntsville in North Alabama’ just so they can have the same experience and joy I have when I go out on tour.”



The top artist will win $2,000, free ink and a free booth at next year’s expo. All donations made during the “Casino Knights” poker events at the expo on Friday and Saturday nights will go to the Big Brothers, Big Sisters of North Alabama in Huntsville.

Everyone is welcome! You can purchase a ticket here. The expo will run through Sunday, July 17.