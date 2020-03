HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Some Huntsville residents are now displaced after a house fire on Durinda Lane this evening.

Huntsville Fire and Rescue crews received the call to the 5000 block of Durinda Lane just before 7 p.m.

Investigators were on the scene for a few hours.

Fire officials say most of the damage was confined to the attic but thankfully no one was home when the fire started.

Crews had to cut the power to the home.