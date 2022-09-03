HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Nearly 200 families took part in the “Rock and Walk” at Monte Sano State Park in Huntsville on Saturday. The signature annual event is held by a group dedicated to solidarity in honor of infants and children lost over the years.

The Huntsville-based Alabama chapter of the TEARS Foundation said its 6th annual “Rock and Walk” event was its biggest gathering yet. Organizers said the goal is to support families who have suffered pregnancy and infant loss of any kind and to raise funds to provide resources to grieving families.

“It’s a way to know that our children are not forgotten, because we don’t forget them,” Co-chapter director Ruthe Myers told News 19. “As a parent, as grandparents, but then being able to just let people know there’s a very big taboo in the south about not talking about death in general, especially with kids. And we’re trying to break that down. So it’s important to let people know that it’s safe and you’re welcome to talk about your child, and this is a safe space to do it.”

Myers hopes the group can gain more attention and donations statewide to help families like hers.