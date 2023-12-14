MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – The local towing industry in Madison County remembered one of its own on Thursday night.

His impact isn’t lost on the lives he touched.

A call to repossess a vehicle ended with the tow truck driver, 38-year-old Jason Click, shot and killed.

His friends and former employees gathered to pay their respects.

“Jason was a great fellow. He had a heart of gold, and he would do anything for you if it was within his power,” Charles Watson, who operated a tow truck for a company owned by Click, said.

Watson is one of over 100 tow truck drivers to speak fondly of Click.

According to the Madison County Sheriff’s office, Click was on Wedgewood Terrace Road in Harvest on Wednesday night when he was met by gunfire. A fellow tow truck driver told News 19 that Click was on a repossession call at the time.

Hundreds gathered Thursday to remember a Huntsville Tow Truck Driver killed in a deadly shooting

Police say 47-year-old Warren Siao was arrested and charged with murder after the shooting.

The tow trucks lined up on Putman Drive in Huntsville with yellow lights flashing in the dark for what tow truck drivers describe as ‘the last call’. A gathering to honor a fallen comrade and to pay respects to one of their own.

“There are different towing companies in this town, but everyone is a close-knit community,” Watson said.

Watson told News 19 that the shooting is a reminder that there’s is nothing easy in the repo business.

“Everybody assumes that they are out there to do something wrong or to pick up a vehicle that they are not supposed to. All they are doing is earning a living,” Watson explained.

Click owned Ace Towing and BNS Recovery Services. His death has been ruled a homicide. Siao was booked into the Madison County jail early Thursday morning on a murder charge in connection to the incident.