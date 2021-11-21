Hundreds of turkeys collected after calls for donations

HUNTSVILLE, Ala.– Over the last 15 years the Downtown Rescue Mission’s Turkey Box Drive has been a staple in Huntsville. After a call for donations last week, they’re looking at passing last year’s distribution.

News 19 reported that the Downtown Rescue Mission was facing a shortage of turkeys for their annual giveaway. Marsha Seymour with the mission said they were in need of 400 turkeys, some dinner rolls, and stuffing.

Well, the community stepped up and they passed their goal with hundreds of turkeys coming in over the week. Last year, the mission donated 1,000 boxes but this year, they are expected to top that.

The mission has partnered up with Raytheon Technologies and will be providing over 1,000 Thanksgiving meals to Huntsville families in need.

Each box is filled with fixings to make a traditional Thanksgiving meal: a turkey, dinner rolls and stuffing. The mission said those boxes can feed families of four to six people.

Seymour says the drive is for anyone in the community who may not be able to afford a Thanksgiving meal.

“This is for the community. People that are lower-income that are maybe right on the poverty line and they’re having to make big decisions on, do I pay this bill? Or do I have Thanksgiving dinner? So, we provide that for the community,” Seymour said.

The Turkey Box Drive will happen on Monday, November 22 and Tuesday, November 23 at the Downtown Rescue Mission located at 1400 Evangel Drive NW in Huntsville.

Pick-up times are between 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. & 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on both days.

The Downtown Rescue Mission is always seeking volunteers and would love more. If you would like to volunteer, email Jess.mccay@downtownrescuemission.org.