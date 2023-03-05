HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Hundreds of kites could be seen flying over John Hunt Park Saturday at the 11th annual Community Kite Festival.

The AshaKiran Foundation partnered with the City of Huntsville to host the event, promoting inclusivity, equity, and harmony. In addition to hoisting kites into the air, community members got to enjoy lots of food and music.

Officials with the foundation say the colorful kites represented diversity, which can be found in the community.

“There’s a thousand different kites in the sky,” said AshaKiran Foundation Vice-Chair Nick Lioce. “They are all diverse, but they are existing together. It’s for multicultural socio-economic equality living together.”

AishaKiran is a local nonprofit working to protect survivors of crisis situations, like domestic violence, sexual assault, and human trafficking. The organization provides services to victims and education and cultural sensitivity training to frontline responders.