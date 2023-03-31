HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Huntsville community members and law enforcement are remembering and honoring the Huntsville police officers shot in the line of duty Tuesday.

On Friday a candlelight vigil for officer Garrett Crumby who was killed, and officer Albert Morin who is still in the hospital with critical injuries.

The ceremony was about keeping the soul of a brave young man alive and praying for the continued recovery of a fellow officer.

“We’re thanking God for these lives that made a difference and for this family that’s grieving and for a city that’s grieving,” said pastor Rusty Nelson of The Rock Family Worship Center. Nelson was one of six spiritual leaders to speak at the vigil.

With heavy hearts, hundreds gathered at Huntsville Police Headquarters for the two officers that were shot while responding to a shots-fired call on Tuesday at the Governors House Drive apartments.

“These two men are responding to a shooting; a person is wounded, and their concern is to save lives,” pastor Oscar Montgomery told News 19. “One loses his life and the other is critically injured. With no thought of danger to themselves they go into a situation to help another fellow citizen.”

Crumby has been remembered as brave and selfless, someone who loved to protect and serve. On Monday, his spirit will remain alive at police headquarters.

“I was just talking to Taylor Crumby, and I asked her. ‘What would you like for me to tell the community?’ explained pastor Mark McClellen. “She said just ask them to keep praying, keep praying for us and so that’s what we need to do.”

