Hundreds attend Blue Origin launch party at U.S. Space & Rocket Center

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Amazon and Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos launched into space today on a thrilling 10-minute flight. From take-off to landing, few places were more festive than the Rocket City Tuesday morning.

The U.S. Space & Rocket Center hosted a launch party for Blue Origin’s first ‘crewed’ flight.

It may have only been a few minutes in actual space, making for a total of ten and a half minutes from launch to landing, but the first Blue Origin manned space tourism flight was a successful one. It was an inspiring moment for the more than 300 who attended the live stream.