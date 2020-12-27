Humane Society hosts free pet food giveaway

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – During this season of giving, many organizations are taking the chance to do just that, especially amid a pandemic that has impacted so many.

During a normal year, the Greater Huntsville Humane Society staff would ask those in need of food assistance to register with their “King’s Community Kitchen” pet food bank program, but after seeing a steady rise in pet surrenders due to job loss throughout the pandemic, they decided they needed to take their work a step further. Saturday, they hosted their second drive-thru pet food giveaway.

“Right now people are having to make the hard decision whether to feed their pets or to put food on their table and that’s a decision we don’t want anybody to ever have to make,” GHHS Director of Advancement Lane Clemons said.

Clemons said their number of food assistance recipients quadrupled since offering the ‘no questions asked’ giveaways. Saturday, Clemons says approximately 7,000 pounds of food was given away to owners like Daneen Calavitta.

“I’m broke. I don’t get a paycheck until January 4th. Working paycheck to paycheck is kind of hard, and trying to feed my animals at the same time,” Calavitta said.

Calavitta asked her boss if she could adjust her hours in order to make it to this giveaway. She said with the struggle to make ends meet, finding extra money for dog food has been stressful.

“I know I don’t want to starve and I know my dogs don’t want to starve either, so this is a great opportunity,” she said. “My dogs are family to me.”

Volunteers started Saturday’s giveaway 30 minutes early because of the number of cars already waiting. Less than an hour into the scheduled start time, cars were backed up on Johnson Road in front of the Humane Society.

“I just think that we’re seeing a realization of everything that is happening right now and I think we can see that in this line,” Clemons said.

Clemons said due to the pandemic, adoptions are by appointment only, which makes it challenging to get as many pets out of the shelter, and in turn, keeps the Humane Society’s kennels close to capacity.

He hopes they can recruit more foster families for pets soon, as he says pet surrenders always spike after the Christmas holiday.

Volunteers said donations are always welcomed in the form of financial or food.