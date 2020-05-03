HudsonAlpha, other labs, discover gene that doubles risk of diseases like Alzheimer’s

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Scientists at HudsonAlpha are working on research into neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s disease and dementia – with the help of other laboratories.

HudsonAlpha, the University of California – San Francisco, and the University of Alabama at Birmingham uncovered a gene that doubles the risk of becoming ill with one of these diseases.

WHNT News 19 spoke with a senior scientist at HudsonAlpha who says that this is a rare gene that likely affects only about one percent of the population.

Nick Cochran says more research is needed.

“It’s only by continuing our studies and keeping going with larger groups that we can understand how those different genes interact with each other to really push someone up on that threshold of dementia risk,” he explained. “And then to understand the biological pathways so that we can move forward with treatment.”

Cochran says the research is part of a collaboration and none of it would be possible without the team effort and the support of the community.