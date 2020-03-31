HudsonAlpha, HTC hosting Virtual Double Helix Dash 5K starting today

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – If you’re missing a spring 5K it’s time to lace up your tennis shoes!

The HudsonAlpha Institute for Biotechnology and the Huntsville Track Club (HTC) are hosting the first Virtual Double Helix Dash 5K starting today and running through April 14th.

This 5K supports childhood genetic disorders research at HudsonAlpha, which is providing answers – and hope – to families across Alabama.

Here’s how it works –

Registrants can run the 5K anywhere and anytime between March 31 and April 14.

Participants must log their time on the HTC’s online form and send a photo to back it up (screenshot of fitness app, or time on Garmin, etc).

Participants must log their times by Tuesday, April 14, at 11:59 pm.

HTC will track and post results.

Participants will receive swag bags and will be notified of packet pick-up dates and times when current restrictions are lifted.

Please note there will be no formal awards for top finishers.

Runners are also encouraged to wear Double Helix Dash shirts from previous years.

This year’s Childhood Champion is Violet Monson of Montgomery. Violet was diagnosed with Rett syndrome through HudsonAlpha’s Clinical Sequencing and Exploratory Research (CSER) project.

Violet Monson

According to HudsonAlpha, “D-Day” (Diagnosis Day) for Violet was May 12, 2016. After months of waiting in between doctors’ appointments – sometimes six months – it was on this day that her parents Matt and Mandy finally learned a name for their daughter’s condition, Rett syndrome. Rett syndrome is a rare neurological disorder affecting 1 in 10,000 girls across the globe.

Despite the health crisis stemming from COVID-19 coronavirus, HudsonAlpha wants to keep the race going.