HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – The Huntsville International Airport (HSV) is reminding those expecting to fly that they should be checking for updates with their airline.

As a result of the winter weather and cold temperatures, the HSV website shows a number of flights have been delayed or cancelled.

People who are expecting to fly in the next couple of days should stay in contact with their airlines for updates, HSV told News 19.

The airport says the best way for people to do this is by is by downloading their airline’s mobile app or checking flight information on their individual websites.