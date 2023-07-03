HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Whenever a holiday rolls around, travel is likely to increase – but with it being summer as well, airports all across the country are packed with eager travelers causing some chaos at the terminal.

“The very best thing that travelers can do is to make sure to get to the airport at least two hours early. This is peak travel weekend, it’s peak travel summer,” said Huntsville International Airport Public Relations Manager Mary Swanstrom.

Arriving extra early will help make sure there is enough to get through TSA.

“You want to make sure you have plenty of time to check a bag. You may not have counted on checking that bag, but if you get to TSA and your bag is too large to get through the CT scanner, they are going to require you to go back downstairs and check that bag through,” added Swanstrom.

Additionally, making sure you check ahead of time to see what you can and cannot bring in a carry-on or checked bag will help ease other travel bumps.

“If you do plan to travel with your firearm first of all make sure you can have it on your person when you get to your destination not every state is like Alabama,” said Swanstrom, “The second thing you must do is have it unloaded it must be locked in a hardsided case it must be stowed in your checked luggage only and you must declare it to the airline when you check in.”

Now, if you are staying in town for the holidays, road work will stop for the time being.

“During the Fourth of July holiday we are not going to have any active construction projects going on around the state but in many of those work zones we will still have many of those construction pieces in place,” said Drive Safe Alabama Coordinator Allison Green. “Go by the posted speed limit even if there aren’t drivers present those speed cones are there for your safety as well.”