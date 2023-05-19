HUNTSVILLE, Ala (WHNT) — The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) says a woman was shot and killed Friday during an attempted home break-in.

HPD said at around 1:40 a.m. Friday officers responded to a shooting call in the 160 block of Hartside Road. When they arrived, HPD said Major Crimes Unit Investigators learned that a woman had tried to break into a home.

HPD said before officers arrived, the homeowner confronted the woman and she was shot. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Madison County Coroner Dr. Tyler Berryhill identified the woman as 38-year-old Nichole Linton.

The department said after a review of the case with the Madison County District Attorney’s Office, it was determined no charges would be filed at this time.

HPD said no more information is available at this time.