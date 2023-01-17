HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) says that the victim in Friday night’s shooting on Newson Road has been identified.

A shooting call came in around 5:30 p.m. Friday evening in the area of Newson Road. Officers with HPD said that one person was found injured and taken to the hospital.

The victim, Josh Turney, 33, died from his injuries Saturday morning. HPD says that the incident is now being investigated as a homicide.

Authorities are still searching for a suspect. If you or anyone you know has any information regarding this incident, please contact HPD at (256)-722-7100.