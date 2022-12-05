HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Two men are charged with robbery after they allegedly threatened someone in a business with a box cutter on Saturday.

The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) said they responded to a call for a robbery at 2200 Sparkman Drive on Saturday morning.

HPD says that Anthony Garrett, 21, and David Page, 22, were attempting to purchase items at a store located on Sparkman Drive when the card they were trying to use got declined.

Authorities said one of the two suspects threatened someone at the store with a box cutter.

Anthony Garrett (Photo: Madison County Sheriff’s Office) David Page (Photo: Madison County Sheriff’s Office)

Officials said Garrett and Page left the store with the stolen items and were found a short time later on Blue Spring Road.

HPD said the suspects were taken to the Madison County Jail where both men were charged with first-degree robbery of a business with a knife. Both are being held on a $10,000 bond.