HUNTSVILLE, Ala (WHNT) — The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) says a woman was arrested and two people were injured after a vehicle vs pedestrian incident Saturday.

HPD said 52-year-old Maria Beck was arrested and charged with second-degree assault in connection with an incident at Walmart parking lot at Drake Avenue and Memorial Parkway at around 12:20 p.m.

The department said two men received minor injuries during the incident.

HPD said the men and Beck had exchanged words while Beck was backing out of a parking space before the two were struck by her vehicle. The department said after an investigation the incident appears to have been intentional.