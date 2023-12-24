HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Huntsville Police Department has arrested two men who they say were found with over two pounds of fentanyl.

According to the department, the North Alabama HIDTA Drug Task Force with assistance from the Madison County Sheriff’s Narcotics Team and Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Drug Task Force arrested Kelvis Steven Hernandez Maldonado, 24, and Anthony Javier Hernandez Maldonado, 21, for drug trafficking on Saturday.

HPD said both men were found with 2.2 pounds of fentanyl at the time of their arrest and are being held at the Madison County Jail on a 1.5 million dollar bond.

The arrests are a result of a lengthy investigation into an out-of-area drug organization that authorities believe is responsible for distributing large quantities of fentanyl in North Alabama. NADTF said this operation helped prevent nearly 500,000 doses of fentanyl from being distributed, potentially saving numerous lives.