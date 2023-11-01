HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Authorities say a man is in custody after police shut down portions of Zierdt Road after a warrant operation evolved into a standoff situation.

A spokesperson for the Huntsville Police Department (HPD) said that U.S. Marshals tried to serve a warrant at a home on Properzi Way off Zierdt Road around noon, but the person refused to come outside for hours on Wednesday afternoon.

Huntsville Police say Charles Hickman, 32, was arrested and charged with felony trafficking fentanyl and felony attempting to flee. Additional charges in Madison County are pending.

Hickman surrendered shortly after 5 p.m. and there were no injuries or shots fired, the spokesperson said. HPD believes Hickman was the only one in the home.

HPD says Charles Hickman, 32, was arrested and charged with felony trafficking fentanyl and felony attempting to flee. (Photo: Madison County Sheriff’s Office)

HPD shut down Zierdt from Martin Road to Ashgrove Drive around 2 p.m., but the road has been reopened as of 5:15 p.m.

HPD confirmed the situation did impact school pick-up at nearby Williams Middle School, which was moved to Lake Forrest Blvd.

Huntsville Police officers and SWAT team members were seen to be involved by News 19 crews at the scene.