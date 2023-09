HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — One person is injured following an early morning shooting Monday, according to the Huntsville Police Department (HPD)

Officers responded to a shooting call at the intersection of Beard Street and Poplar Avenue around 5 a.m.

Upon arrival, one person was taken to the hospital with ‘non-life threatening’ injuries, according to HPD.

HPD is continuing to investigate the shooting.