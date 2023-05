HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) was searching for a suspect who robbed one person at an apartment complex off Martin Road on Wednesday.

HPD spokesperson Sydney Martin said officers responded to the 8000-block of Benaroya Lane shortly before 12:20 p.m. for a robbery to an individual.

According to Martin, police believe the incident was an isolated one.

More information will be provided as updates become available.

This is a developing story.