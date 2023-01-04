HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Officers and investigators with Huntsville Police Department (HPD) responded to a call for possible shots fired early Wednesday morning.

The call came in around 3:00 a.m., according to HPD’s Sgt. Rosalind White. Officers arrived at the Sunlake at Edgewater Apartments and found one victim with gunshot wounds.

That victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and later died from them.

Upon investigation, two other apartments were found to have been shot into, however, there were no other reported injuries.

HPD has no information regarding a suspect and asks that if anyone has any information about the situation to please contact police at (256)-722-7100.