HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) says a search for a driver who ran during a traffic stop put The University of Alabama in Huntsville (UAH) on lockdown for a short time Thursday.

The northern part of UAH’s campus was given a shelter-in-place order around 10:01 p.m. Thursday night. The university said students could resume normal activities only a short time later at 10:18 p.m.

HPD said that officers initiated a traffic stop in the 5000 block of Holmes Ave. near the campus at 9:28 p.m. The department said the driver of that vehicle fled on foot.

An HPD spokesperson said the individual was taken into custody by 10:51 p.m. Thursday.