HUNTSVILLE, Ala (WHNT) — The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) has given an update on the condition of wounded officer Albert Morin.

HPD said that as of Saturday Officer Morin has been moved out of the surgical intensive care unit (ICU) at Huntsville Hospital and has been moved to a private room as his recovery progresses.

The department previously said on Wednesday that Morin was up and walking and looking to start exercising.

HPD officials said at the time that Officer Morin told them he “can’t wait to get back to work.”

Morin was critically injured after he was shot while responding to a shots fired call at Governors House Apartments on March 28.

Fellow Officer Garrett Crumby died after being shot during the same call, his funeral was Monday.

HPD said condolence for the Crumby family and get well cards for Officer Morin can be set to c/o HPD P.O. Box 2085 Huntsville, AL 35804.

Private funds have also been established through Redstone Federal Credit Union to support both officers’ families.