HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Huntsville police officers responded to a domestic-related call on Creely Drive Tuesday afternoon where one person was seriously injured and another has minor injuries.

According to the Huntsville Police Department (HPD), the call came in around 3:40 p.m.

HEMSI is transporting one person with serious injuries to Huntsville Hospital. Another person was transported with minor injuries to Huntsville Hospital, the department said.

However, the cause of their injuries is unknown.

No further information is available as HPD continues to investigate, but officials say this is an isolated incident.