The Huntsville Police Department is on the scene of several minor accidents on I-565 Friday morning.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – The Huntsville Police Department is on the scene of several minor accidents on I-565 Friday morning.

According to Sydney Martin with HPD, icy conditions have led to several small accidents in the area of I-565 between Greenbriar Parkway and Mooresville Road.

The Alabama Department of Transportation is en route to assist with salting the area.

There have been no injuries reported at this time.

HPD urges drivers to use caution when driving on elevated portions of roads in Huntsville.