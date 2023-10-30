HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) is warning drivers after a motor vehicle accident has shut down a portion of Madison Boulevard near Slaughter Road.

According to an alert sent by HPD, the westbound lanes of Madison Boulevard are blocked after a two-vehicle wreck.

HEMSI Spokesperson Don Webster said three people were transported to the hospital from the scene. He said one is in stable condition while the other two sustained non-life threatening injuries.

The department asked the drivers to use alternate routes as crews work to clear the accident.