HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) says one person was taken to the hospital after a shooting Saturday afternoon.

HPD said officers responded to a shooting call in the area of Brahan Ave. and Indiana Street around 12:45 p.m. Saturday.

The department said one person was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

No further information is available at this time as HPD continues to investigate.