HUNTSVILLE, Ala (WHNT) — The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) says one person has life-threatening injuries after a shooting Saturday in Huntsville.

According to HPD, officers responded to a shooting call on Thomas Road around 4:40 p.m. Saturday.

The department said one person on the scene was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

HPD said officers also detained one person of interest at the scene. The department said no more information is available at this time as officers continue to investigate.