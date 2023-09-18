HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) says one person is in the hospital after a cutting near Zeirdt Road.

According to the department, officers responded to Grandeview Blvd around 9:45 p.m. Monday in response to a call regarding a cutting.

HPD said officers located one person with non-life-threatening injuries. The department said the person was taken to the hospital.

HPD said the cutting is believed to be an isolated incident. No further information is available at this time as HPD continues to investigate.