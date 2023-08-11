HUNTSVILLE, Ala (WHNT) — The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) said one person has life-threatening injuries after a shooting Friday.

HPD said officers responded to the 1000 block of County Road just after 6 p.m. regarding a shooting.

The department said after officers arrived one person on the scene was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. HEMSI Spokesperson Don Webster said the patient was transported to Huntsville Hospital Trauma Services in critical condition.

One other person has been detained at the scene according to HPD.

HPD said the shooting appears to have been an isolated incident. The department said no more information is available at this time as officers continue to investigate.