HPD: One person injured after altercation leads to stabbing

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — One person was stabbed in an altercation in Huntsville early Saturday morning.

Officers with Huntsville Police Department responded to the 4900 block of Cotton Row just before 2 a.m. Saturday after a call was made for a stabbing victim.

After arriving on the scene, officers determined the altercation happened at a separate location.

The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

News 19 asked HPD if a suspect had been identified and HPD said they did not have any information to release about the suspect at the time as the incident is under investigation.

This is a developing story and News 19 will update this story when we learn more.