HPD: One person injured after altercation leads to stabbing

Huntsville

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — One person was stabbed in an altercation in Huntsville early Saturday morning.

Officers with Huntsville Police Department responded to the 4900 block of Cotton Row just before 2 a.m. Saturday after a call was made for a stabbing victim.

After arriving on the scene, officers determined the altercation happened at a separate location.

The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

News 19 asked HPD if a suspect had been identified and HPD said they did not have any information to release about the suspect at the time as the incident is under investigation.

This is a developing story and News 19 will update this story when we learn more.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories